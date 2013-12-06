* Some worry his death might stir racial tensions
* Dec. 10 memorial service in Johannesburg soccer stadium
* Tutu calls for "united" South Africa to honour Mandela
* His absence could hurt ANC in long term -analyst
* Flags fly at half mast, burial set for ancestral home
By Tosin Sulaiman and Peroshni Govender
JOHANNESBURG, Dec 6 South Africans united in
mourning for Nelson Mandela on Friday, but while some celebrated
his remarkable life with dance and song, others fretted that the
anti-apartheid hero's death would make the nation vulnerable
again to racial and social tensions.
President Jacob Zuma said the anti-apartheid hero would be
buried on Dec. 15 at his ancestral home in the Eastern Cape.
South Africans had heard from Zuma late on Thursday that the
statesman and Nobel Peace Prize laureate died peacefully at his
Johannesburg home in the company of his family after a long
illness.
On Friday, the country's 52 million people absorbed the news
that their most revered statesman, a global symbol of
reconciliation and peaceful co-existence, had departed forever.
Zuma also announced the former president would be honoured
with a Dec. 10 memorial service at Johannesburg's Soccer City
stadium - the site of the 2010 World Cup final.
"We will spend the week mourning his passing. We will also
spend it celebrating a life well lived," Zuma said.
Zuma said the country's first black president would be laid
to rest at his ancestral village of Qunu, 700 km (450 miles)
south of Johannesburg, in a family plot where three of Mandela's
children and other close family members are buried.
Despite reassurances from public figures that Mandela's
passing, while sorrowful, would not halt South Africa's advance
away from its apartheid past, there were those who expressed
unease about the absence of a man famed as a peacemaker.
"It's not going to be good, hey! I think it's going to
become a more racist country. People will turn on each other and
chase foreigners away," said Sharon Qubeka, 28, a secretary from
Tembisa township.
"Mandela was the only one who kept things together".
Flags flew at half mast across the country, and trade was
halted for five minutes on the Johannesburg stock exchange.
But the mood was not all sombre. Hundreds filled the streets
around Mandela's home in the upmarket Johannesburg suburb of
Houghton, many singing songs of tribute and dancing.
The crowd included toddlers carrying flowers, domestic
workers still in uniform and businessmen in suits.
Many attended church services, including another veteran
anti-apartheid campaigner, former Anglican Archbishop of Cape
Town Desmond Tutu. He said that like all South Africans he was
"devastated" by Mandela's death.
"Let us give him the gift of a South Africa united, one,"
Tutu said, holding a mass in Cape Town's St George's Cathedral.
An avalanche of tributes continued to pour in for Mandela,
who had been ailing for nearly a year with a recurring lung
illness dating back to the 27 years he spent in apartheid jails,
including the notorious Robben Island penal colony.
U.S. President Barack Obama and British Prime Minister David
Cameron were among world leaders who paid tributes to him as a
moral giant and exemplary beacon.
The loss was also keenly felt across the African continent.
"We are in trouble now, Africa. No one will fit Mandela's
shoes," said Kenyan teacher Catherine Ochieng, 32.
POLITICIANS NOW "NOTHING LIKE MANDELA"
For South Africa, the death of its most loved leader comes
at a time when the nation, which basked in global goodwill after
apartheid ended, has been experiencing labour unrest, growing
protests against poor services, poverty, crime and unemployment
and corruption scandals tainting Zuma's rule.
Many saw today's South Africa - the African continent's
biggest economy but also one of the world's most unequal -
still distant from being the "Rainbow Nation" ideal of social
peace and shared prosperity that Mandela had proclaimed on his
triumphant release from prison in 1990.
"I feel like I lost my father, someone who would look out
for me," said Joseph Nkosi, 36, a security guard from Alexandra
township in Johannesburg.
Referring to Mandela by his clan name, he added: "Now
without Madiba I feel like I don't have a chance. The rich will
get richer and simply forget about us. The poor don't matter to
them. Look at our politicians, they are nothing like Madiba."
The crowd around Mandela's home in Houghton preferred to
celebrate his achievement in bringing South Africans together.
For 16-year-old Michael Lowry, who has no memory of the
apartheid system that ended in 1994, Mandela's legacy means he
can have non-white friends. He attended two schools where
Mandela's great grandchildren were also students.
"I hear stories that my parents tell me and I'm just shocked
that such a country could exist. I couldn't imagine just going
to school with just white friends," Lowry said.
Shortly after the news of Mandela's death, Tutu had tried
to calm fears that the absence of the man who steered South
Africa to democracy might revive some of the ghosts of
apartheid.
"To suggest that South Africa might go up in flames - as
some have predicted - is to discredit South Africans and
Madiba's legacy," Tutu said in a statement on Thursday.
"The sun will rise tomorrow, and the next day and the next
... It may not appear as bright as yesterday, but life will
carry on," Tutu said.
MAY HURT ANC IN LONG TERM
Zuma and his ruling African National Congress face
presidential and legislative elections next year which are
expected to reveal discontent among voters about pervasive
poverty and unemployment 20 years after the end of apartheid.
But the former liberation movement is expected to maintain
its predominance in South African politics.
Mark Rosenberg, Senior Africa Analyst at the Eurasia Group,
said that while Mandela's death might even give the ANC a
sympathy-driven boost for elections due next year, it would hurt
the party in the long term.
He saw Mandela's absence "sapping the party's historical
legitimacy and encouraging rejection by voters who believe the
ANC has failed to deliver on its economic promises and become
mired in corruption."
Mandela rose from rural obscurity to challenge the might of
white minority rule - a struggle that gave the 20th century one
of its most respected and loved figures.
He was among the first to advocate armed resistance to
apartheid in 1960 but was quick to preach reconciliation and
forgiveness when the white minority began easing its grip on
power 30 years later.
He was elected president in landmark all-race elections in
1994 after helping to steer the racially divided country towards
reconciliation and away from civil war.
Mandela was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1993, an honour
he shared with F.W. de Klerk, the white Afrikaner president who
released him in 1990. Reacting to his death, the Nobel Committee
said Mandela would remain one of the greatest ever prizewinners.
In 1999, Mandela handed over power to younger leaders better
equipped to manage a modern economy - a rare voluntary departure
from power cited as an example to African leaders.
This made him an exception on a continent with a bloody
history of long-serving autocrats and violent coups.