JOHANNESBURG Dec 12 South Africa's second
biggest grocer Pick n Pay will donate all its takings
countrywide on Sunday to charity, one of several gestures of
respect from local businesses on the day of anti-apartheid hero
Nelson Mandela's funeral.
Nobel peace laureate Mandela's death last Thursday has
triggered an outpouring of sorrow, combined with celebration and
thanksgiving for his illustrious life among his 53 million
countrymen and millions more around the world.
"I have decided that the most positive and fitting
contribution that Pick n Pay can make is to donate all profits
that we make from sales in our stores on Sunday to charitable
causes," Chief Executive Richard Brasher said in a statement.
Businesses including banks, retailers and gymnasiums have
said they will keep their doors shut on Sunday, when Mandela is
buried at his ancestral home in Qunu, 700 km (450 miles) south
of Johannesburg.
Thousands of mourners queued in the capital Pretoria on
Thursday to view his body and pay their final respects to the
revered former president who spent 27 years in apartheid jails.
Mandela's body will lie in state for a third day on Friday
before being flown to the Eastern Cape province for the funeral
on Sunday.
