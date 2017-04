Well-wishers view messages of support left outside the hospital where ailing former President Nelson Mandela is being treated in Pretoria, July 16, 2013. Mandela turns 95 on July 18. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

JOHANNESBURG Former South African president Nelson Mandela remains in hospital, but his condition is improving, the South African presidency said on Thursday.

"Madiba remains in hospital in Pretoria, but his doctors have confirmed that his health is steadily improving," President Jacob Zuma said in a statement using Mandela's traditional clan name.

The statement came on Mandela's 95th birthday. (Reporting by Peroshni Govender; Editing by David Brunnstrom)