* Army, police lock down Mandela ancestral village
* Jets enforce no-fly zone
* Grieving locals cashing in
By Ed Cropley
QUNU, South Africa, Dec 13 The arrival of an
army of reporters, photographers and television crews for Nelson
Mandela's funeral on Sunday has created a security nightmare for
South African authorities - and the chance to make a quick buck
for enterprising locals.
Police and soldiers have sealed off the centre of the
anti-apartheid hero's ancestral village of Qunu, lying in
rolling hills 700 km (450 miles) south of Johannesburg, and
banished media to a field on top of a hill a kilometre from the
cemetery.
In accordance with the wishes of Mandela's family to keep
the ceremony private, the only pictures of the burial of one of
the 20th century's greatest figures will be via the SABC state
broadcaster and an official outside photographer.
In the skies above the village, fighter jets are enforcing a
no-fly zone, both for the security of imminent high profile
arrivals such as Britain's Prince Charles, and to prevent any
prying eyes observing the rites from a passing helicopter.
A huge marquee erected on a hillside for mourning family
members, tribal elders, top government figures and official
guests blocks the view of nearly all of the family plot where
three of Mandela's children are already buried.
That is not likely to deter photographers with long lenses
from sneaking the last shot of South Africa's first black
leader, as his coffin is lowered into the ground at the end of
funerary rites expected to mix Xhosa tradition with military
pomp and ceremony.
Armed patrols are scouring nearby hilltops and have already
intercepted photographers scouting out vantage points offering
any view of the graveside or mourners.
"If you have any access to private moments of the family,
you will be removed," government spokeswoman Neo Momodu told a
news conference on Friday.
HOT DOGS AND CHICKEN
Not everybody is unhappy about the descent of hundreds of
reporters, TV anchors and crew members, generator technicians
and satellite engineers on Qunu, a village of just a few hundred
houses dotted across open fields.
Shortly after the announcement of Mandela's death on Dec. 5
at the age of 95, bed-and-breakfast owners in and around Qunu
formed an ad hoc cartel, jacking up room rates by as much as
three times.
A spartan room in a concrete bungalow that might normally
cost 500 rand ($50) a night is now fetching up to 1,500 rand.
Roadside hawkers are also doing a roaring trade, catering
for media men and women as well as security guards and curious
on-lookers forced to take a detour off the main road linking the
coastal cities of East London and Durban.
"We're self-employed. We've got to get by somehow," said
Anna Kinana, manning a road-side stand selling hot dogs and
grilled chicken with her sister.
Elsewhere, teenagers sat on cool-boxes beneath trees selling
ice-cold cans of drinks to thirsty reporters.
"We're grieving in Qunu. We're in mourning. But we wanted to
help out," said soft-drink seller Anelisiwe Mqungu.
The weather forecast for Sunday's open-air ceremony is for
intermittent sunshine, a considerable improvement on the last
few days of low cloud and driving rain - a sign of good fortune
in Xhosa culture but a nightmare for media bosses, who are now
praying Qunu's notoriously fickle weather holds.
On Tuesday, an all-day downpour disrupted a mass memorial in
Johannesburg and the following day blanket fog in Qunu
threatened to make a mockery of coverage plans drawn up over the
last decade or more.
On Wednesday, with visibility reduced to no more than a few
metres, live television positions set up with Mandela's home and
the rolling hills of the Eastern Cape as a backdrop were instead
treating viewers to an unadulterated sea of mist.
"All you could see was a wall of white," one reporter said.
"It was so thick you could hardly see your hand in front of your
face, and you definitely couldn't see the Mandela house."
($1 = 10.4227 South African rand)
(Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa and Louise Ireland)