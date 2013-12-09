* Extra showings of "Long Walk to Freedom" to meet demand
* Daughters told of his death while at London premiere
* S.Africans want local actor to play Mandela on screen
By David Dolan
JOHANNESBURG, Dec 9 South Africans have flocked
to see "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom" since the death of the
anti-apartheid hero at 95 last week, seizing what they see as a
chance to reflect on his life.
The 150-minute biopic starring British actor Idris Elba as
Mandela opened in South Africa just days before the nation's
first black president and Nobel Peace Prize laureate died at his
Johannesburg home on Thursday.
South Africa's main cinema chain suspended screening the day
after Mandela's death, but has since put on additional showings
to meet increased demand as the country girds for memorial
ceremonies, with nearly 90 world leaders attending, that will
fete Mandela as one of history's great peacemakers.
"After his death, I felt I owed it to him to just go watch
and understand more about his life," said 28-year-old Church
Shikwambana, who saw the film in the capital, Pretoria.
The movie, based on Mandela's 1994 autobiography, had its
royal premiere in London on Thursday, attended by two of
Mandela's daughters and Britain's Prince William and his wife,
the Duchess of Cambridge.
The daughters were told of their father's death just before
the film started. They immediately left the cinema, but
requested the premiere go on. The prince and duchess were only
told of his death just before the end of the movie.
A sombre Prince William told reporters afterwards that
Mandela's death was "extremely sad and tragic ... We were just
reminded of what an extraordinary and inspiring man Nelson
Mandela was".
Movie critics have often panned "Long Walk", calling it
"tangled" and "stodgy" in its attempt to squeeze into 2-1/2
hours the decades of struggle against white-minority rule that
lead up to South Africa's first democratic election in 1994.
However, actor Elba was been singled out as a "Mandela for
the ages", with some critics tipping him for an Oscar.
"MESSAGE OF LOVE"
South African audiences have been much kinder to the film.
"It was powerful, the message of love," said 37-year-old
Skoko Sebola, who saw the movie with four co-workers in the
upscale Johannesburg suburb of Sandton. The group had decided to
see the movie in lieu of a year-end party.
But some think it is high time a local played their most
famous countryman, who has been depicted previously by several
American actors including Danny Glover, Morgan Freeman and
Terrence Howard.
"They should have used one of our South African actors as
the main character of the movie," said cinema-goer Shikwambana.
"There were some of the things that were said in English that
would have meant a little bit more if they were said in one of
our vernaculars, especially Xhosa because Mandela was Xhosa."
Elba admitted he struggled with Mandela's accent.
"I couldn't do it at the beginning," the London-born actor
told Britain's Telegraph newspaper. "I couldn't understand what
he's doing to make him talk like that. And it turns out it's his
traditional language, Xhosa."
Film-goer Peter Katiza, 37, said he thought Elba handled
Mandela's distinctive oratorical style with aplomb.
"He did a good job with the accent too, considering he's not
South African," Katiza said.
