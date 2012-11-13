JAKARTA Nov 13 PT Bank Mandiri, Indonesia's biggest lender, may issue $500 million to $800 million of bonds next year to help bolster long-term liquidity, Chief Financial Officer Pahala Mansury said.

"We have put the plan to issue the bonds in our 2013's plan, although the execution still depends on circumstances and may not be next year," Mansury said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul; Editing by Ryan Woo)