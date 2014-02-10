BRIEF-Zad Holding Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 49.3 million riyals versus 51.7 million riyals year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2oTXID8) Further company coverage:
JAKARTA Feb 10 Full-year ended December 31, 2013. (trillion rupiah)
Net Profit 18.2 vs 15.50 NOTE: Bank Mandiri is the nation's biggest bank by assets and is controlled by Indonesian government.
To read Mandiri's full statement on its results, click on (here) (Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul, Editing by Jonathan Thatcher)
* Q1 net profit 49.3 million riyals versus 51.7 million riyals year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2oTXID8) Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit 39.9 million dirhams versus 18.5 million dirhams year ago