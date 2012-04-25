JAKARTA, April 25 Bank Mandiri, Indonesia's biggest lender, said on Wednesday its first quarter net profit fell 10.5 percent from a year ago when it benefited from a one-time stake sale, though loan growth remained strong in Southeast Asia's top economy.

The firm's first-quarter net profit was 3.4 trillion rupiah ($369.87 million), compared with 3.8 trillion rupiah in the same period a year earlier, the bank said in a statement.

Mandiri's first quarter net profit a year ago was boosted by a 1.4 trillion rupiah gain from the sale of its stake in Garuda Indonesia in the flag carrier's initial public offering.

Stripping out the one-time gain, first quarter 2012 profit rose 42 percent, according to Reuters calculations, on strong loan growth.

Analysts forecast Mandiri's 2012 net profit to rise 11 percent to 13.5 trillion rupiah, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Shares in Mandiri fell 0.7 percent ahead of the results, having gained 1.5 percent in the first quarter to underperform a wider Jakarta index that rose around 7.8 percent in the same period. ($1 = 9,192.5 rupiah) (Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)