JAKARTA, April 25 Bank Mandiri,
Indonesia's biggest lender, said on Wednesday its first quarter
net profit fell 10.5 percent from a year ago when it benefited
from a one-time stake sale, though loan growth remained strong
in Southeast Asia's top economy.
The firm's first-quarter net profit was 3.4 trillion rupiah
($369.87 million), compared with 3.8 trillion rupiah in the same
period a year earlier, the bank said in a statement.
Mandiri's first quarter net profit a year ago was boosted by
a 1.4 trillion rupiah gain from the sale of its stake in Garuda
Indonesia in the flag carrier's initial public
offering.
Stripping out the one-time gain, first quarter 2012 profit
rose 42 percent, according to Reuters calculations, on strong
loan growth.
Analysts forecast Mandiri's 2012 net profit to rise 11
percent to 13.5 trillion rupiah, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
Shares in Mandiri fell 0.7 percent ahead of the results,
having gained 1.5 percent in the first quarter to underperform a
wider Jakarta index that rose around 7.8 percent in the
same period.
($1 = 9,192.5 rupiah)
(Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)