JAKARTA, July 30 Bank Mandiri,
Indonesia's biggest lender, said on Monday its second quarter
net profit rose 48 percent from a year ago as loan growth
rem ained strong in Southeast Asia's top economy.
The firm's second-quarter net profit was 3.7 trillion rupiah
($391.33 million), compared with 2.5 trillion rupiah in the same
period a year earlier, according to a Reuters calculation based
on the lender's published first quarter and first half results.
Analysts forecast Mandiri's 2012 net profit to rise 12
percent to 13.7 trillion rupiah, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
Fund investors are keen on Indonesian banks as a proxy for
the economy, though Mandiri's stock price has stuttered this
year after having more than tripled in the past three years.
Shares in Mandiri rose 2.6 percent to 7,850 rupiah ahead of
the results. They gained 7 percent in the first half to
outperform a wider Jakarta index that rose around 3
percent in the same period.
($1 = 9,455 rupiah)
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Neil
Chatterjee)