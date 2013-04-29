JAKARTA, April 29 Bank Mandiri, Indonesia's biggest lender, said on Monday its first-quarter net profit rose 26.5 percent from a year ago, supported by strong loan growth in Southeast Asia's top economy.

The bank's first-quarter net profit was 4.3 trillion rupiah ($442.36 million), compared with 3.4 trillion rupiah in the same period a year earlier, said CFO Pahala Mansury.

Analysts forecast Mandiri's 2013 net profit to rise 15 percent to 17.75 trillion rupiah, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Fund investors are keen on Indonesian banks as a proxy for an economy driven by domestic demand. However, concerns about Indonesia have mounted as it recorded its first ever twin deficits in the current and trade accounts in 2012 while rising fuel consumption has put heavy pressure on the rupiah and current account.

Shares in Mandiri fell 0.47 percent ahead of the results, having gained 23 percent in the first quarter to outperform a wider Jakarta index that rose around 14.4 percent in the same period.

