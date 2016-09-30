SEOUL, Sept 30 German automotive parts supplier
Robert Bosch GmbH has lodged a lawsuit in the United States
against South Korean peer Mando Corp alleging
infringement of four of its patents, according to a U.S. court
filing.
Shares in Mando tumbled 13 percent on Friday to their lowest
levels in more than two months after the suit was filed at
United States District Court for the Eastern District of
Michigan on Thursday.
The suit claims some brake systems (ABS) and electronic
stability control (ESC) products supplied by Mando, South
Korea's No.2 auto parts maker after Hyundai Mobis,
breach four of Bosch's patents.
Bosch said it's seeking an disclosed amount of damages and a
court order to prohibit Mando from further infringing the
patents. "Unless Mando is enjoined from its infringement, Bosch
will continue to suffer irreparable harm," the German firm said
in the filing.
A spokesman at Mando in Seoul didn't respond to calls from
Reuters seeking for comment.
Mando has two U.S. factories, in Alabama and Georgia,
catering to demand from Hyundai Motor and General
Motors.
Mando also supplies steering racks for Tesla Motor's
Model S vehicles, and is in talks with the U.S.
automaker to supply unidentified components to the upcoming
Model 3 car, Reuters reported in May.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Additional reporting by Yun Hwan
Chae; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)