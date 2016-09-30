* Bosch claims Mando violates 4 patents in Michigan suit
* Mando issues denial, to "actively respond" to lawsuit
* Mando denial comes after shares skid 13 pct in Seoul
(Add Mando denial)
By Hyunjoo Jin
SEOUL, Sept 30 German auto parts supplier Robert
Bosch GmbH lodged a lawsuit in the United States against South
Korean peer Mando Corp alleging infringement of four
patents, a claim Mando later said was groundless, pledging to
"actively respond".
Shares in Mando tumbled 13 percent on Friday to their lowest
levels in more than two months after the suit was filed at
United States District Court for the Eastern District of
Michigan on Thursday.
The suit claims some brake systems (ABS) and electronic
stability control (ESC) products supplied by Mando, South
Korea's No.2 auto parts maker after Hyundai Mobis,
breach four of Bosch's patents.
Bosch said it's seeking an disclosed amount of damages and a
court order to prohibit Mando from further infringing the
patents. "Unless Mando is enjoined from its infringement, Bosch
will continue to suffer irreparable harm," the German firm said
in Thursday's filing.
Mando denied the claims in a statement issued in Seoul on
Friday, saying it would make an unspecified but "active"
response to the lawsuit to resolve the dispute as quickly as
possible.
"We will prove that Bosch's claims are groundless should the
lawsuit proceed," Mando said in its statement, adding the
dispute would not affect the stability of supply of its products
to customers.
Mando has two U.S. factories, in Alabama and Georgia,
catering to demand from Hyundai Motor and General
Motors.
Mando also supplies steering racks for Tesla Motor's
Model S vehicles, and is in talks with the U.S.
automaker to supply unidentified components to the upcoming
Model 3 car, Reuters reported in May.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Additional reporting by Yun Hwan
Chae; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)