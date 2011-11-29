SEOUL Nov 29 South Korean auto parts maker Mando said on Tuesday it had won $520 million deal to supply brakes and electric power steering systems to General Motors.

The parts will be used in GM cars from 2014.

Shares in Mando gained 1 percent as of 0036 GMT, versus a 0.9 percent rise in the wider market. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park and Miyoung Kim; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)