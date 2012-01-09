* Says will not make a profit in 2011
* Says could miss 2012 forecasts
* Blames weakening UK economy, euro zone uncertainty
LONDON, Jan 9 Manganese Bronze,
the maker of London's traditional black cabs, said it had failed
to make a profit in 2011 and could miss market expectations for
2012, blaming deteriorating economic conditions and the delay of
an Azerbaijan order.
The company said trading had continued to be impacted by the
weakening UK economy while the unresolved euro zone sovereign
debt crisis and its potential impact on banks had undermined
confidence within the global banking community and made it more
difficult to secure finance for international trade.
Manganese Bronze said an order of 500 vehicles from
Azerbaijan which was originally due to be shipped in October had
been delayed until Jan. 30.
"The overall impact of lower UK sales and the delayed
fulfilment of the Azerbaijan order will prevent the group from
achieving a profitable result for the year ended Dec. 31," the
company said in a statement on Monday.
"Whilst a proportion of this shortfall should be recovered
when the delayed Azerbaijan sales are recorded in 2012, any
continued softening of global economic conditions would mean the
group is likely to fall short of meeting expectations for the
current year."
UK sales were down 9.1 percent at 1,502 vehicles in 2011
compared to 2010, while in the fourth quarter of last year alone
sales dropped 14.6 percent to 328 vehicles.