LONDON Oct 14 Executives from Chinese car maker
Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd will fly into Britain on
Monday for emergency talks that may lead to a bailout of London
black taxi maker Manganese Bronze Holdings Plc, the
Sunday Times reported.
The British newspaper said on Sunday without citing sources
that Manganese Bronze was expected to discuss a cash injection
with Geely as the maker of London's famous black cabs had no
income stream for the foreseeable future.
Geely owns a 20 percent stake in Manganese Bronze, which
suspended trading in its shares on Friday and said its financial
position was unclear after it discovered a safety defect in its
new TX4 model that led to a recall and halt in sales.
Neither Geely or Manganese Bronze was available for comment.