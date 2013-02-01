By Rhys Jones
LONDON Feb 1 Chinese car maker Geely
has bought Manganese Bronze, the maker of London's black taxis,
for 11 million pounds ($17.5 million), safeguarding jobs and
production of the vehicles in Britain.
Manganese Bronze, whose taxis have been on British streets
since 1948, went into administration last October, with about a
third of its 300-strong workforce losing their jobs.
Geely, which already owned about a quarter of Manganese
Bronze, on Friday said it had agreed a deal with administrator
PricewaterhouseCoopers to buy "the business and principal
assets" of the company.
"Geely's priority will be to re-establish the manufacture,
sale and servicing of new and current vehicles on broadly the
same basis as existed before the business went into
administration," Geely Chairman Li Shufu said.
"This will include the continued assembly of the TX4 at
Manganese Bronze's existing Coventry plant in the West
Midlands."
Manganese Bronze has failed to turn a profit since 2007.
Late last year the company said its financial position was
unclear after the discovery of a safety defect in its new TX4
model that led to a recall of 400 taxis and a halt to sales.
The recall was the latest in a spate of problems to have
plagued the taxi maker and coincided with market share gains by
rival Eco City Vehicles' Mercedes Vito taxi. Japan's
Nissan Motor Co Ltd is also due to launch its own taxi
in Britain.
Manganese Bronze shares closed at 10 pence on Oct.11, the
last day they traded on the London Stock Exchange, valuing the
company at about 3 million pounds.
In 2006 Geely paid 53 million pounds for a 23 percent stake
in Manganese Bronze and 52 percent of a Shanghai-based joint
venture with the company. However, it took a charge of 100
million yuan ($16 million) to write down that investment in
2008.
"I am not sure why Geely would get itself into such a deal
... the black cab is too British to win mass appeal anywhere,
not even in China," said John Zeng, Asia Pacific director for
consultancy LMC Automotive.
"The best hope for Geely is to move the production line to
China, cut costs and sell it back to London."
As well as technical difficulties, Manganese has been hit by
a weak economy and delays in fulfilling key orders. The company
sold 1,502 taxis in 2011, 9 percent fewer than in 2010.
Manganese reported a loss of 4.6 million pounds in the six
months to the end of June on sales 11 percent lower than the
same period a year earlier.
London mayor Boris Johnson said he was "delighted" with
Friday's news and is keen to hear Geely's proposals for
producing a "low-emission taxi to serve London in the near
future".