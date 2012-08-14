* Says found 3.9 mln stg understatement of historical losses
* Will restate past results, to post H1 results by Sept. 24
* Expects H1 losses to be much higher than previous year
LONDON, Aug 14 Manganese Bronze, the
maker of London's iconic cabs, said on Tuesday that it had found
a 3.9 million pound ($6.1 million) black hole in its accounts,
causing it to delay the release of its half-year results for
over a month.
"Due to a combination of system and procedural errors, a
number of transactions relating to 2010 and 2011 and some
residual balances from the previous system were not properly
processed through the new IT system," the company said in a
statement.
"The cumulative effect of these errors is an estimated 3.9
million pounds understatement of historical losses which go back
over several years although the work to apportion the loss
between previous years is not yet complete."
Manganese Bronze, which is 20 percent owned by China's
largest private automaker Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd
, said its balance sheet at Dec. 31, and the financial
years for 2011 and prior years would have to be restated as a
result. It intends to release its half-year results on or before
Sept. 24.
It also said trading in the first seven months of 2012 had
been difficult and remained challenging, and that it expects to
report net losses for the first half that are "substantially
higher" than the corresponding period last year.
It added that it was expecting higher sales in the second
half, but did not know yet if its full year results would be in
line with market expectations.
Manganese Bronze said that as of end-June it had 2.8 million
pounds of headroom on its agreed banking facilities and
continued to have the support of its bankers and Geely.
Shares in the company, which have lost over 20 percent of
their value since the start of the year, closed at 25 pence on
Monday.