LONDON Oct 31 PricewaterhouseCoopers,
administrators to Manganese Bronze, on Wednesday said
it had cut 156 jobs at the struggling maker of London's black
taxis.
"Regretfully, without financial support to overcome the
group's operational issues we have had to make staff
redundancies," said Matthew Hammond, joint administrator and PwC
partner.
The majority of jobs were cut at Manganese Bronze's
manufacturing site in Coventry, while other positions have gone
at dealerships across the country.
Britain's Unite union last week called on the British
government to support the firm and protect the 300 UK jobs at
risk.
The future of the company, which has been losing market
share to Mercedes Vito taxis sold by Eco City Vehicles,
has looked bleak since it was forced to halt sales and recall
its latest model as a result of a steering box defect.
It suspended trading in its shares earlier this month after
saying its financial position was unclear after the discovery of
a safety defect in its new TX4 model.
"While the steering box recall remains, there is a voluntary
suspension on vehicle sales, and we are now concentrating all
resources on testing the solution to the steering fault," added
PwC's Hammond.
"The retained staff based in Coventry will continue to focus
on finding a solution for the steering fault alongside head
office resource to keep the business running."