LONDON Nov 15 PricewaterhouseCoopers,
administrators to Manganese Bronze Holdings Plc, said
on Thursday it had found a solution to the steering box defect
affecting its new TX4 model.
The maker of London's black taxi, which has been reporting
losses since 2008, recalled about 400 TX4 London taxis last
month after it found a defect in a steering box that was
introduced in February.
PwC said it had secured supply chain availability and
logistics from a UK supplier to begin replacing the faulty
steering boxes, which it aims to have completed by mid-December.
"Having secured replacement parts for the entire recalled
fleet, the programme to fit these new components has been
devised so that all recalled fleet cars will be fitted with new
replacement parts by mid-December," said Matthew Hammond, joint
administrator and PwC partner.
The steering box is a design from a supplier in China, which
was introduced in the company's Coventry factory in late
February.
"We are working to get taxis back on the road as quickly as
possible but clearly, with the large number of vehicles affected
in London and also in the regions, this work will take several
weeks to complete," said Hammond.
Manganese Bronze appointed accountants
PricewaterhouseCoopers as administrators in October to look at
options including the sale of the company if funding cannot be
arranged to save it.
PwC has cut 156 jobs at the company last month, with the
majority axed at Manganese Bronze's manufacturing site in
Coventry, while other positions went at dealerships across
Britain.
Manganese Bronze, which is 20 percent owned by China's Geely
Automobile Holdings Ltd has been losing market share
to Mercedes Vito taxis sold by Eco City Vehicles.