May 7 Man GLG, the discretionary investment
management business of Man Group Plc, appointed Simon
Pickard and Edward Cole portfolio managers to drive its
soon-to-be-launched unconstrained emerging equity strategy.
Unconstrained equity investments have the flexibility to
invest in all types of equities and are not tied to the index
weight or size of the companies.
Both join from asset manager Carmignac Gestion, Man GLG
said.
Pickard, who has 18 years of experience, was the head of
emerging market equities at Carmignac, while Cole, who has 14
years of experience, was a portfolio manager.
(Reporting by Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru)