The company has appointed Tencent's India chief Rahul Razdan as its CEO. Razdan was president (gaming and mobile) of ibibo Web Pvt Ltd. In a restructuring of holdings last year China's Tencent got control of the gaming and chats business of ibibo while Naspers retained the e-commerce and payment service units of their JV.

An IIM Indore alumnus, Razdan has previously also worked with Satyam Computer, Sony Entertainment Television and School of Convergence.

Mango Games is an independent social gaming company with a particular focus on the South Asian market. It currently offers social games like Social Rummy, Don Faceoff and Mumbai Mobsters.

It was founded in 2012 by Sanjeev Kumar (CEO & CTO). An alumnus of IIM Lucknow, he was previously CTO of Play Games24x7. He had also earlier founded Corners, a content-centric social network, and Invivo Software. In the past, he had worked at Dell, Talisma and C-DOT.

The Social+Capital Partnership is an investment firm set up by former Facebook veep Chamath Palihapitiya. It had previously invested in CipherGraph Networks and Ezetap Mobile.

