BRIEF-Suntrust Banks Q1 revenue $2.2 billion
* Suntrust Banks Inc says net interest margin was 3.09% in current quarter, up 9 basis points sequentially and up 5 basis points compared to prior year
Dec 17 Man Group Plc
* Acquisition of Silvermine Capital Llc
* Has entered into a conditional agreement to acquire Silvermine Capital with $3.8 bln of funds under management as of Nov. 30 2014
* Acquisition is expected to complete in 1st qtr of 2015
* Silvermine will be integrated into Man GLG and will operate under Man GLG Silvermine name
* Upfront payment of $23.5 mln, paid in cash from existing resources upon completion of transaction
* Regulatory capital requirement associated with acquisition is expected to be approximately $45 mln
* Berkshire Capital Securities Llc is acting as financial adviser to Silvermine
* Two earn out payments - after one year up to $16.5 mln, and after five years, up to $30 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Exec says haven't seen capex related loan demand yet, substantial part of wholesale loan growth in Q4 from working capital, short-term loans Further company coverage: