BRIEF-Terraform Global reports court approval of settlement of intercompany claims with Sunedison
LONDON, Sept 7 Man Group, the world's second-largest hedge fund, has hired former Pimco international bond chief Sudesh Mariappa as a senior portfolio manager to help lead a major push into fixed-income trading, the Financial Times reported on Friday.
Staff were informed of the appointment of Mariappa, who oversaw Pimco's $85 billion global bond funds until 2010 as head of global portfolio management, in a memo sent on Thursday.
"Sudi Mariappa will be joining GLG to develop our absolute return fixed-income offering," the memo, cited by the FT, read.
The newspaper cited people familiar with the appointment as saying Mariappa had been given a wide-ranging brief to launch a series of bond-focused funds in the coming months.
WASHINGTON, June 6 U.S. discount retailer Dollar Tree Inc has filed a lawsuit against Dollar Express which was unsealed on Tuesday, alleging that the smaller company's private equity owners siphoned off funds and failed to pay for $50 million in goods and services.