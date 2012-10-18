(Corrects first paragraph to clarify that announcement, not
sponsorship withdrawal, occurred on Thursday)
Oct 18 The Man Asian Literary Prize, a major
award for Asian literature, said on Thursday it is seeking a new
sponsor after the Man Group Plc withdrew its title sponsorship.
The Man Group Plc, which had cut costs this year, also
sponsors the Man Booker Prize, one of the most coveted awards
for English language fiction.
"We have decided to concentrate our arts sponsorship on the
world-leading Man Booker prize, where our support is about to go
into its 12th year," a Man Group spokesman said in a statement.
The inaugural Asian title in 2007 was awarded to China's
Jiang Rong for "Wolf Totem."
"The prize is doing an incredibly important job for Asian
literature. As you can already see with the Mo Yan Nobel Prize,
Asian literature is well and truly on the march at the moment,"
said David Parker, executive director of the Asian Literary
Prize.
The $30,000 prize is awarded for works by Asian writers
written in or translated into English, and is intended to widen
exposure of Asian literature in the English-speaking world.
"I don't have any concerns that the loss of the Man name for
us is going to be a kind of decisive loss of prestige ... we
have high visibility in Asia," Parker said, adding that talks
had begun with eligible sponsors.
South Korean novelist Kyung-sook Shin became the first
female to scoop the prize this year with "Please Look After
Mom," a tale of a family's search for their mother after she
went missing on a subway.
The long list for the Man Asian Literary Prize this year
will be announced in December.
(Reporting By Sisi Tang, editing by Elaine Lies)