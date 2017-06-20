June 20 Hedge fund Man Group Plc said on Tuesday it appointed Steven Desmyter as head of responsible investment.

Desmyter, who is head of sales for Europe, Middle East and Africa, will continue in his current role, the company said.

In his new position, Desmyter will serve the clients' interest in incorporating environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) considerations in the investment decision-making process, the company said.

He will also chair Man Group's responsible investment committee. (Reporting by John Benny; Editing by Arun Koyyur)