August 1, 2017 / 6:16 AM / in a day

British hedge fund Man Group's assets up 19 pct in H1

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - British hedge fund firm Man Group said on Tuesday that its assets under management rose 19 percent in the first half of 2017, boosted by new investment and the acquisition of real estate fund Aalto, which added $1.8 billion.

Total assets under management at the end of the first half of the year were $95.9 billion, up from $80.9 billion at the end of December.

"The first half was unusual in both the scale of net inflows, and the level of margin compression," said Luke Ellis, Man Group Chief Executive.

"We would expect both to moderate in the second half, particularly given the uneven nature of institutional flows." (Reporting by Maiya Keidan; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

