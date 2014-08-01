LONDON Aug 1 Man Group's funds under
management rose 7 percent to $57.7 billion in the first half
helped by net inflows of $2.8 billion, the London-listed hedge
fund firm said on Friday.
Sales rose 91 percent to $12.4 billion in the first half as
compared with the same period last year, while redemptions fell
17 percent to $9.6 billion, the money manager said, adding that
it remained cautious heading into the second half of the year.
Investment performance added $700 million in the first half.
The money manager announced an interim dividend of 4 cents
per share in a statement and said the recent acquisition of U.S.
fund of fund manager Pine Grove was due to complete shortly.
(Reporting by Nishant Kumar; editing by Simon Jessop)