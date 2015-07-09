* Shares set for best 1-day gain since February 2014
* BofAML tips stock a "buy" ahead of Man Group H1 results
* Man Group shares had fallen in last 5 sessions
(Adds more trader comment, detail on Bank of America Merrill
note)
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, July 9 Shares in Man Group, the
world's largest listed hedge fund company, broke a five-day
losing streak to surge by around 10 percent on Thursday, making
them the best performers on a benchmark European index.
Traders and analysts cited several factors for the rebound,
including data showing a slight rise in the performance of Man
Group's AHL funds and the fact Man Group's funds may have
benefited from a commodity price recovery.
They added the stock was helped by an upbeat note from Bank
of America Merrill Lynch, which advised investors to buy Man
Group's shares ahead of its interim results later in July.
"They are 'long' on commodities which have bounced,
benefiting the stock," said Beaufort Securities' sales trader
Basil Petrides.
Shares in Man Group -- in which the firm of leading hedge
fund manager Crispin Odey has a stake -- rose as much as 11.1
percent to an intraday high of 155.30 pence, their best level in
more than a week.
The stock was up by 8.9 percent at 152.20 pence by 1135 GMT,
the best-performance in percentage terms on the pan-European
STOXX 600 index. Man Group was also set for its best
one-day gain since February 2014.
Man Group's shares had fallen by around 10 percent over the
last week, with global stock markets hit by worries over
Greece's debt crisis and a sell-off in the Chinese stock market.
A Man Group spokeswoman declined to comment when asked about
the stock's rally on Thursday.
Despite the gains, Man Group's shares remain down by around
5 percent since the start of 2015.
Man Group issued a cautious outlook in May, which took some
of the shine off the company's record funds under management
levels.
According to Thomson Reuters StarMine data, the majority of
analysts have a "hold" rating on Man Group's shares, while a
minority rate the stock as a "buy".
Man Group's top shareholder is fellow hedge fund Odey Asset
Management, with just over 6 percent, followed by TIAA-CREF with
just over 4 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data.
(Additional reporting by Nishant Kumar and Alasdair Pal;
Editing by Keith Weir and Mark Potter)