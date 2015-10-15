UPDATE 1-BOJ's Kuroda: Not thinking now about how to change BOJ's policy mix
* BOJ looks to reduce pace of debt purchases (Adds direct quote, details on BOJ summary of opinions)
LONDON Oct 15 Man Group, the world's largest listed hedge fund, reported a 2.5 percent fall in assets under management in the three months to the end of September, hit by sharp falls in global markets during the period.
At the end of the quarter, funds under management had fallen to $76.8 billion from $78.8 billion at the end of June.
Collectively, Man's funds lost $2.7 billion in the period, the company said in a statement. Some of its GLG strategies, focused on rising stock prices, were among the worst-hit.
After a period of several years diversifying away from its core AHL systematic trading strategies, Man's computer-based funds returned a positive performance during the quarter.

SHANGHAI, May 10 China's central bank said it injected 47.6 billion yuan ($6.89 billion) through the pledged supplementary lending (PSL) facility on Wednesday.