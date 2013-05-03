LONDON May 3 Man Group reported its highest level of client outflows since the onset of the credit crisis on Friday, highlighting the scale of the task facing new CEO Manny Roman as he tries to turn around the hedge fund manager's fortunes.

Man, whose shares are down by almost two-thirds since the start of 2011, said clients withdrew a net $3.7 billion during the first quarter, slightly better than analysts had forecast.

In spite of stronger recent performance from computer-driven flagship fund AHL, which has gained 10.4 percent so far this year, assets fell to $54.8 billion from $57 billion at the end of last year.

The firm said AHL open-ended funds are around 4.5 percent away from high-water mark, the point above which the firm can earn lucrative performance fees.

"We remain cautious in our outlook as we will need a more sustained period of performance, particularly from AHL, before we see an improvement in net flows," said Roman in the statement.