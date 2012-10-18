* Refinery expropriation order led to trading halt * Common, preferred shares last traded October 11 * Refinery forced to end Sinopec tank talks -report (Adds detail of expropriation plans, talks with Sinopec, refinery details, updates prices) RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 18 Brazil's Refinaria de Petroleos de Manguinhos SA said on Thursday that it won an injunction preventing the restart of trading in its stock, halted after the government of Rio de Janeiro ordered the expropriation of its refinery this week. The company sought the injunction because "it still does not have the ability to give the market criteria that would help investors make a rational decision with respect to sale or purchase" of the company's stock, the company said in a securities filing. The company's common stock last traded on Thurs., Oct. 11 when it closed at 84 centavos on the Sao Paulo stock exchange. The company's preferred shares closed at 66 centavos the same day. At those prices the company's market value is 755 million reais ($372 million). Mangunihos' problems began Sunday when Rio de Janeiro-state governor Sergio Cabral announced his plan to close the refinery as part of a shantytown redevelopment project. The order was officially issued on Tuesday. Since then, Manguinhos ended talks with China's No. 2 oil company Sinopec, the O Globo daily newspaper reported on Thursday. Sinopec was interested in taking part in a $690 million plan to expand the refinery's tank storage facilities, the paper said. Sinopec, which bought 40 percent of the Brazilian exploration and production operations of Spain's Repsol SA in 2010 for $7.1 billion, has small but growing Brazilian production, according to Brazil's petroleum regulator, the ANP. The Chinese company sought to use the refinery and its tanker loading facilities to store oil, Globo said. The governor wants to turn Manguinhos, near Rio de Janeiro's downtown center and port, into a public housing project. Cleaning up oil and heavy metals in the ground at the refinery site is expected to cost as much as $100 million, according to a report in the Valor Economico newspaper on Thursday. The state does not expect to have to pay much to refinery shareholders because the company has a large tax debt with the government, the governor said on Sunday. No price has yet been announced, though minority investors are considering suing the government over the expropriation, Valor reported. The 57-year-old refinery, Brazil's smallest, has the capacity to refine 15,000 barrels of crude oil a day. It is the only refinery in Brazil, the world's sixth-largest economy, that is not owned by state-led oil company Petrobras. Petrobras produced an average 2 million barrels a day of refined products in the second quarter. Because Petrobras does not raise domestic fuel prices in line with world prices, Manguinhos, which does not have oil production assets and must pay international prices for its crude, has found it hard to compete with Petrobras in the local fuels market. Manguinhos has refined about 3.5 million barrels of oil in the last 12 months, Manguinhos said on Monday. That's less than two days of Brazilian oil output. Manguinhos' refining activity has been limited for nearly a decade because of Petrobras' fuel price policies. In addition to refining, the company is also involved in distribution and owns port facilities. ($1 = 2.03 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Sofina Mirza-Reid)