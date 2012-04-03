By Ilaina Jonas
| NEW YORK, April 3
NEW YORK, April 3 Manhattan office leasing in
the first quarter fell to its lowest level in two years, as rise
in demand from information and technology companies failed to
offset a retreat by financial institutions, according to a
report released Tuesday.
Leasing activity in the first quarter fell 24 percent, to
5.8 million square feet from the 7.6 million square feet leased
in the first quarter 2011. It was the lowest volume of leasing
since the first quarter 2010, Cushman & Wakefield said.
The Manhattan office market was a buzz of activity a year
earlier, as companies became optimistic about the U.S. economy
and what it would mean for hiring. Troubles in Greece, however,
the stress in the financial markets, the economic slowdown and
the standstill in Washington darkened the mood.
"Essentially, we saw businesses start to get a little more
cautious in the second half," said Ken McCarthy, Cushman &
Wakefield senior economist. "Deals that were in the pipeline
were closing, but we did not see new stuff come in. I think
we're now feeling the effects of that."
At the end of the first quarter, the overall Manhattan
office vacancy rate stood at 9.1 percent, flat compared with the
prior quarter and down 0.9 percentage points year over year.
Media and information companies leased 28 percent of the 5.8
million square feet of office space companies took up,
surpassing the 26 percent financial firms leased, according to a
report by real estate services company Cushman & Wakefield. The
average asking rent for Manhattan office space reached $58.90
per square foot at the end of March, up 7.6 percent year-over-
year.
Midtown South, also known as "Silicon Alley," saw its
vacancy rate fall to 5.9 percent, down from 6.4 percent from
last quarter. For the top quality buildings in that market, the
vacancy rate was 4.6 percent. Asking rent in those buildings
also grew the fastest, up 33 percent year over year to $67.52
per square foot.
Yet in Midtown, by far the largest Manhattan office market,
the vacancy rate rose to 9.9 percent, from 9.6 percent in the
fourth quarter. It was down from 10.3 percent in the first
quarter 2011.
Much of the rise was due to an increase in sublease space as
large companies, including banks, dumped unused leased space
back onto the market in order to recover some of their rent
obligation. "I'm not concerned about it yet, but I'm sure going
to be watching what happens particularly in the sublease market,
McCarthy said.
In Midtown, the average asking rent rose only 2 percent from
the prior quarter to $66.70 per square foot. Asking rent at the
most desired buildings rose 6.4 percent over the year to $72.08
per square foot.
The downtown office market ended the quarter with a vacancy
rate of 9.2 percent, down from 9.5 percent in the fourth
quarter. Asking rents rose 1.2 percent to $40.37 per square
foot. For the most desired buildings, asking rent rose 5.1
percent to $45.24 per square foot.
As far as sales of Manhattan buildings, apartments buildings
lead the way, accounting for $1.5 billion, or 27 percent of the
total property sales at the end of the quarter, up from $720
million last year.
At the end of the first quarter, total building sales
reached $5.7 billion of sales, on par with last year. About $1.5
billion of sales were under contract, the report said.