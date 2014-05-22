SINGAPORE May 22 Manhattan Resources Ltd
, a Singapore-listed shipping firm controlled by
Indonesian billionaire Low Tuck Kwong, said it plans to acquire
a mining firm in Low's business empire for S$1 billion ($800
million), sending its shares sliding.
The hefty price tag to be paid by Manhattan Resources, which
had a market cap of just over $310 million as of Wednesday,
pushed its shares 15 percent lower to S$0.655, on track for
their biggest daily fall since October 2010.
Manhattan, which is primarily engaged in shipping and
logistics for the coal and resources industries in Indonesia,
said it planned to take over Singxin Resources, which will own a
Chinese company that has mining rights in the remote Xinjiang
region after going through expected restructuring as a condition
of the deal.
The Chinese company holds mining exploration permits in
three concessions which contain chrome, serpentine and magnesia.
Singxin is owned by a group of investors led by Low and an
investment holding company controlled by Low and his children.
"This transaction allows us to foray into the potentially
lucrative mineral mining industry and at the same time build up
our knowledge of the industry. This transaction also helps us
lay the path for our longer term goal to become a leading
mineral resources group in the region," Manhattan Resources
Chief Executive and Low Tuck Kwong's son Low Yi Ngo said in a
statement.
($1 = 1.2521 Singapore Dollars)
