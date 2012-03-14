March 14 New York City will be paid a
little more than $500 million by a computer contractor that
conducted the biggest fraudulent scheme against any municipality
in history, Preet Bharara, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern
District of New York, said on Wednesday.
A unit of SAIC Inc has agreed to pay $500.4 million
to resolve its part of a federal criminal probe into fraud at
CityTime, a New York City payroll system.
Science Applications International Corp agreed to pay $370.4
million in restitution to the city, as well as a penalty of $130
million, according to a deferred prosecution agreement made
public on Wednesday. It also consented to the filing of a charge
accusing it of conspiring to commit wire fraud.