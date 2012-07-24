BRIEF-Kamada provides update on clinical program for alpha-1 antitrypsin IV treatment
* Provides update on clinical program for alpha-1 antitrypsin IV for treatment of graft-versus-host disease
July 24 Manhattan Associates Inc, which makes supply chain management software, posted a 15 percent jump in profit, helped by a rise in services revenue.
The company also said Chief Executive Pete Sinisgalli will be replaced by Chief Operating Officer Eddie Capel from January 1, 2013.
Net income rose to $14.17 million, or 70 cents per share, from $12.34 million, or 57 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 6 percent to $93.6 million.
