July 24 Manhattan Associates Inc, which makes supply chain management software, posted a 15 percent jump in profit, helped by a rise in services revenue.

The company also said Chief Executive Pete Sinisgalli will be replaced by Chief Operating Officer Eddie Capel from January 1, 2013.

Net income rose to $14.17 million, or 70 cents per share, from $12.34 million, or 57 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 6 percent to $93.6 million.