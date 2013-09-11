Sept 11 The Canadian province on Manitoba on Wednesday sold C$250 million ($243 million) of 30-year bonds in a reopening of an existing issue, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 3.35 percent bonds, due March 5, 2043, were priced at 84.747 to yield 4.264 percent, or 98.5 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark, according to the term sheet.

The total amount now outstanding is C$550 million ($534 million).

The lead manager on the sale was the investment dealer arm of Toronto-Dominion Bank.