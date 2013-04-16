UPDATE 2-Most bad loans in Italian banks do not require quick sale - Visco
* Head of Bank of Italy tries to reduce pressure on ailing lenders
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, April 16 The Western Canadian province of Manitoba forecast on Tuesday a C$518 million ($506.03 million) deficit for its 2013-14 budget, its fifth straight annual deficit.
Manitoba, a flood-prone province whose economy depends in part on farming and mining, projected spending at C$14.8 billion, up 3 percent from 2012-13.
* Head of Bank of Italy tries to reduce pressure on ailing lenders
NEW YORK/PARIS, April 11 Altice USA, the cable operator that Netherlands-based Altice NV put together by acquiring Cablevision and Suddenlink Communications, on Tuesday filed for an initial public offering that seeks to raise $1 billon to $2 billion, according to a source familiar with the matter.