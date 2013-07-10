July 10 The Canadian province of Manitoba on Wednesday sold C$300 million ($286 million) in a reopening of an existing issue, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 2.55 percent notes, due June 2, 2023, were priced at 93.478 to yield 3.33 percent or 82.5 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The investment dealer arm of Bank of Montreal was the lead manager of the sale.

The total issue amount is now C$600 million ($571 million).