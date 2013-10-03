Oct 3 The Canadian province of Manitoba on Thursday sold C$300 million ($291 million) of bonds due Sept. 5, 2045, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 4.05 percent notes were priced at 99.896 to yield 4.056 percent or 96 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The investment dealer arm of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce was the lead manager of the sale.