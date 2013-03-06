March 6 The Canadian province of Manitoba on Wednesday sold C$300 million ($309 million) of notes due Sept. 5, 2018, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 1.85 percent notes were priced at 99.860 to yield 1.877 percent or 56.5 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The investment dealer arm of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce was the lead manager of the sale.