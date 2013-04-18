April 18 The Canadian province of Manitoba on Thursday sold C$300 million ($291 million) of 10-year notes, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 2.550 percent notes, due June 2, 2023, were priced at 99.621 to yield 2.593 percent, or 88.5 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark, according to the term sheet.

The lead manager on the sale was the investment dealer arm of Royal Bank of Canada.