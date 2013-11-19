BRIEF-Drone Racing League files to say it raised about $13 million in equity financing
* Drone Racing League Inc files to say it raised about $13 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2oC04aF)
Nov 19 Manitoba on Tuesday sold C$300 million ($286 million) of 10-year notes due June 2, 2023 in a reopening of an existing 10-year issue, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
The 2.55 percent notes were priced at 93.7530 to yield 3.21 percent or 76.5 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark, according to the term sheet.
The total amount now outstanding is C$900 million ($857 million).
KIEV, April 3 Ukraine's central bank said on Monday that a new $1 billion aid tranche from the International Monetary Fund will strengthen financial stability.
WASHINGTON, April 3 A measure of U.S. manufacturing activity retreated from a 2-1/2-year high in March amid a decline in production and an inventory drawdown, but a surge in factory jobs indicated that the sector's energy-led recovery was gaining momentum.