Aug 2 Canada's Manitoba Telecom Services Inc on Thursday reported higher earnings excluding a tax credit and said it is looking into how to take advantage of new ownership rules that al l ow greater foreign participation in smaller telecoms like itself.

In March, the Canadian government said it would loosen curbs on foreign investment in telecoms, allowing non-Canadians to take control of carriers such as Manitoba Telecom, also known as MTS Allstream, that have a market share of 10 percent.

"Now that we know exactly how the new rules apply, we are assessing how to capitalize on these changes in the best interests of the company and its stakeholders," said Chief Executive Pierre Blouin in a statement.

The company has two operating divisions. MTS is Manitoba's regional telecom provider, with wireless, internet and television services. Allstream operates nationally, providing internet and other telecom services to businesses.

In June, the Globe and Mail newspaper reported that MTS had hired Morgan Stanley in an effort to attract a foreign buyer for Allstream, after failing to find a Canadian bidder.

"Currently, Allstream has a clear strategy and strong traction in the IP market, and is, in fact, the strongest it has been in years. We continue to focus on executing our strategy," said Blouin.

MTS's profit fell in the quarter, hurt by higher depreciation and amortization expenses, but adjusting for a tax credit in the previous year, earnings rose.

Net earnings for the quarter ended June 30 fell to C$44.5 million, or 67 Canadian cents a share, from C$49.8 million, or 76 Canadian cents, a year earlier.

Excluding a one-time research and development tax credit, earnings in the second quarter of 2011 would have been 64 Canadian cents a share.

Revenue fell to C$431.6 million from C$443.7 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts, on average, had been expecting earnings of 64 Canadian cents a share on revenue of C$438.1 million.

The company's shares closed down 0.41 percent at C$33.88 on the Toronto Stock Exchange ahead of its earnings release on Thursday.