* Q2 adj EPS C$0.67 vs adj EPS of C$0.64 year earlier
* Revenue falls slightly to C$431.6 mln
* MTS considering its position on new ownership rules
Aug 2 Canada's Manitoba Telecom Services Inc
on Thursday reported higher earnings excluding a tax
credit and said it is looking into how to take advantage of new
ownership rules that al l ow greater foreign participation in
smaller telecoms like itself.
In March, the Canadian government said it would loosen curbs
on foreign investment in telecoms, allowing non-Canadians to
take control of carriers such as Manitoba Telecom, also known as
MTS Allstream, that have a market share of 10 percent.
"Now that we know exactly how the new rules apply, we are
assessing how to capitalize on these changes in the best
interests of the company and its stakeholders," said Chief
Executive Pierre Blouin in a statement.
The company has two operating divisions. MTS is Manitoba's
regional telecom provider, with wireless, internet and
television services. Allstream operates nationally, providing
internet and other telecom services to businesses.
In June, the Globe and Mail newspaper reported that MTS had
hired Morgan Stanley in an effort to attract a foreign buyer for
Allstream, after failing to find a Canadian bidder.
"Currently, Allstream has a clear strategy and strong
traction in the IP market, and is, in fact, the strongest it has
been in years. We continue to focus on executing our strategy,"
said Blouin.
MTS's profit fell in the quarter, hurt by higher
depreciation and amortization expenses, but adjusting for a tax
credit in the previous year, earnings rose.
Net earnings for the quarter ended June 30 fell to C$44.5
million, or 67 Canadian cents a share, from C$49.8 million, or
76 Canadian cents, a year earlier.
Excluding a one-time research and development tax credit,
earnings in the second quarter of 2011 would have been 64
Canadian cents a share.
Revenue fell to C$431.6 million from C$443.7 million in the
same quarter last year.
Analysts, on average, had been expecting earnings of 64
Canadian cents a share on revenue of C$438.1 million.
The company's shares closed down 0.41 percent at C$33.88 on
the Toronto Stock Exchange ahead of its earnings release on
Thursday.