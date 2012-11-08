Ghanaian woman, walking into Canada from U.S., dies of hypothermia - police
TORONTO A body found near the Manitoba border was that of a Ghanaian woman who died of possible hypothermia trying to walk into Canada, U.S. police said on Tuesday.
Nov 8 Canada's Manitoba Telecom Services Inc , which is mulling the sale of its Allstream business, said third-quarter profit rose on higher demand for its wireless, broadband and IPTV services.
Net earnings rose 10 percent to C$40.8 million ($40.97 million), or 61 Canadian cents a share, from C$37 million, or 56 Canadian cents, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 4 percent to C$424.3 million, hurt by lower sales in its Allstream business.
OTTAWA Messy political infighting over a pipeline threatens to divide Canada's left just as it gears up to name a new leader to face Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, jeopardizing the New Democrats' chances of gaining power-broker status in the 2019 election.