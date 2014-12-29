(Adds background, details)
Dec 29 Carl Icahn reported a 7.7 percent stake
in Manitowoc Co Inc, and became the second activist
investor this year to push for a splitup of the company's crane
and foodservice equipment businesses.
Manitowoc's shares rose 11 percent to $23.25 before the bell
on Monday.
Ralph Whitworth's Relational Investors urged the company to
spin off the foodservice equipment business in June, when it
reported an 8.5 percent stake in the Wisconsin-based company.
Manitowoc's crane business has been hurt by weak demand for
its rough-terrain and boom trucks, and the company said in
October that it expected revenue in the business to decline by a
mid-to-high single-digit percentage in 2014.
The crane business contributed nearly 62 percent of
Manitowoc's total revenue of about $4 billion in 2013.
Revenue in the foodservice business, which makes ice
machines, refrigerators, deep fryers and other cooking
equipment, increased about 3 percent in the third quarter ended
Oct. 27, while revenue in the crane business fell 6 percent.
Icahn said he would seek board representation, "if
appropriate." (1.usa.gov/1xtzti9)
Icahn said he had not yet had any discussions with the
company, which has a market value of about $2.80 billion.
Manitowoc was not immediately available for comment.
Up to Friday's close, its stock had fallen about 10 percent
this year, compared with a 13 percent rise in the S&P 500 index
.
(Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)