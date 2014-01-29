STOCKHOLM Jan 29 Best-selling Swedish crime
writer Henning Mankell, author of the Inspector Wallander
novels, said on Wednesday that he had been diagnosed with
cancer.
Writing in Swedish daily Goteborgs Posten Mankell said he
received the diagnosis earlier this year and would write about
his experiences in the newspaper.
"I have decided to write just as it is," he said. "But I
will do it from the perspective of life, not death."
Mankell, who was deported by Israel after taking part in an
attempt to break the country's blockade of the Gaza Strip in
2010, said he had a tumour in his neck and one in his left lung.
"The cancer could also have spread to other parts of my
body," he said.
The 65-year-old, who in addition to dark crime novels has
written several books for children, said doctors were performing
further examinations before beginning treatment.
"My anxiety is very profound, although by and large, I can
keep it under control," he said.
Mankell's Wallander books - like those of compatriot Stieg
Larsson - explore the darker side of Sweden, providing a
counterpoint to the country's image as a relatively crime-free,
tolerant and cohesive society.
The writer has for many years divided his time between
Sweden and Africa, living at least six months of the year in
Mozambique.
Mankell's books have been translated into 41 languages and
sold more than 40 million copies worldwide, according to his
publisher's website.
