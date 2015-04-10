By Zeba Siddiqui
| MUMBAI, April 10
MUMBAI, April 10 Mankind Pharmaceuticals Pvt
Ltd, one of India's top-ten drugmakers by sales, is willing to
spend up to 5 billion rupees ($80.30 million) to buy local
rivals and is keen on licensing deals with foreign firms, a top
official at the firm said.
The company is also exploring buying established brands to
expand its domestic footprint, Managing Director Sheetal Arora
told Reuters in a phone interview.
In scouting for local companies with niche capabilities, New
Delhi-based Mankind would be competing with nearly all the top
Indian pharma players, who are keen to expand domestically. Dr
Reddy's Laboratories Ltd, India's second-largest
drugmaker by sales, is also selectively exploring deals to
expand in India.
Mankind's growth plans come as, according to Arora, the
drugmaker is seeing interest from new private equity investors,
with private equity fund ChrysCapital Investment Advisors India
looking to sell its stake. ChrysCapital held an 11.1 pct stake
in family-owned Mankind, sources with direct knowledge of the
matter said, but Arora declined to specify.
"Lots of foreign companies are looking to launch products
here, but India is a very complex market, so they need to tie up
with companies that have strong marketing strength," Arora said.
That's where Mankind believes it is well-positioned.
"We want to tie-up with a multinational who wants to enter
the Indian market ... maybe in lifestyle diseases, as we have
very strong marketing muscle in India in diabetes," Arora said.
Mankind sells more than a thousand products in India across
14 therapeutic areas ranging from pain and allergy to
cardiology, neurology, diabetology, and women's health. Over the
past year the company has also begun exporting to about a dozen
countries, but the international business only makes up 1
percent of sales so far.
Recently listed by the healthcare consultancy IMS among one
of the fastest-growing companies in India by sales, Mankind is
expecting its domestic revenue for the fiscal year 2016 to grow
to 44 billion rupees ($705.52 million) from about 25 billion
rupees the year earlier, Arora said.
Mankind is one of the biggest players in the sexual health
market in India, although the segment contributes only about 8
to 10 percent to its total sales. Its popular Manforce condom
brand has annual sales of 3 billion rupees, Arora said.
ChrysCapital Managing Director Sanjiv Kaul did not
immediately respond to a request for comment.
($1 = 62.2700 Indian rupees)
