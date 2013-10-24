Singer Manna Dey, whose versatile voice charmed fans of Bollywood cinema for more than 60 years, died in Bangalore on Thursday, a hospital spokesman said. He was 94. Here are some reactions on Twitter:

AMITABH BACHCHAN, actor

Manna Dey, stalwart of the music world, passes away. Flooded with memories and his songs. In particular his rendition of Madhushala.

NARENDRA MODI, Gujarat Chief Minister

In Manna Dey, we have lost a legendary singer. His immortal voice will remain with us forever. May his soul rest in peace.

SUSHMA SWARAJ, BJP leader

My respectful homage to the memory of the great singer Manna Dey (bit.ly/nn67Th)

MAHESH BHATT, filmmaker

Manna Dey passes away. His voice shall linger forever.R.I.P.

SHABANA AZMI, actress

Manna Dey had a unique voice. He will live on through his songs Ai Meri Zohra Jabeen/ dil ka haal suney dilwala/ poocho na kaise maine RIP

NAVEEN JINDAL, lawmaker

Sad to hear of the passing away of Manna Dey Ji. RIP

MANOJ BAJPAYEE, actor

MANNA DEY is no more!a great singer!lets pray for him!my condolences to his family!his music will live for 1000 yrs.RIP

SHREYA GHOSHAL, singer

Rest in peace Manna Dey saab.. You and your voice are immortal.. Your songs will continue to inspire millions forever..

KUNAL KOHLI, director

#mannadey last of the greats,along with Kishore,Rafi & Mukesh,passes away.RIP.'ek chattur naar' to 'ae mere pyaare watan' what a range

PARAMBRATA CHATTERJEE, actor

Humming "aami je jolshaghorer belowari jhar" since I got the news half n hour ago. A body of work that wl inspire future generations. RIP...

HARSHA BHOGLE, cricket commentator

oh no. such terrible news to get up to. manna dey no more? less melody in the world. #mannadey