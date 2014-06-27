WASHINGTON, June 27 The U.S. Food and Drug
Administration said on Friday it has approved MannKind Corp's
inhaled insulin device, Afrezza, capping an arduous
journey for the company and its octogenarian founder, Alfred
Mann.
The FDA said the device offers a new treatment option for
patients with Type 1 diabetes.
"Today's approval broadens the options available for
delivering mealtime insulin in the overall management of
patients with diabetes who require it to control blood sugar
levels," Dr. Jean-Marc Guettier, director of the FDA's
endocrinology division, said in a statement.
The drug will carry a boxed warning, the most serious
available, that acute bronchospasm has been seen in patients
with asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and that
it should not be used in patients with those conditions.
(Reporting by Toni Clarke; Editing by Sandra Maler)