HYATTSVILLE, Md., April 1 Mannkind Corp's
inhaled diabetes drug Afrezza is safe and effective for
diabetes patients with either the type 1 or type 2 form of the
disease, U.S. health advisers said on Tuesday in recommending
its approval for sales in the United States.
The Food and Drug Administration's advisory panel, in a 13-1
vote, backed the rapid-acting insulin treatment for adults with
type 1 diabetes. In a 14-0 vote, it also supported Afrezza
treatment for adults with the more common type 2 form of the
disease.
The FDA, which does not have to follow its panel's advice,
is expected to make its approval decision by April 15.
(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Peter Cooney)